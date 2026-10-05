



Pedro Sánchez has brought Spain’s general election forward to 29 November, ending months of uncertainty over how long his minority government could continue to govern without a reliable parliamentary majority.

The Prime Minister announced the decision on Monday following a weekend of consultations, after Congress rejected two government decrees containing measures aimed at tackling Spain’s housing crisis.

The defeat was particularly significant because the measures had been presented as an urgent response to the country’s growing housing problems. The two decrees were rejected with the combined votes of the PP, Vox and Junts.

Sánchez subsequently decided that continuing with an increasingly difficult parliamentary situation was no longer the preferred option and has opted to return the decision to the electorate.

Announcing the election, Sánchez argued that Spain needs a stronger parliamentary majority to allow his government to implement its programme. He has described the coming contest as an opportunity to seek a broader mandate for his political project.

The election will take place on Sunday, 29 November 2026, several months earlier than the previously expected general election timetable. The electoral process will elect members of the Congress of Deputies and Senate; it is not a municipal election.

The timing also means that national politics will dominate Spain’s political landscape during the final months of 2026. Housing, migration, the economy and the ability of the next government to secure parliamentary support are expected to be among the major issues of the campaign.

For Sánchez, the election represents a significant gamble after a difficult period for his minority administration. For the opposition parties, it provides an opportunity to challenge the government at the ballot box rather than continuing to block individual measures in Congress.

What does it mean for the 2027 municipal elections?

Importantly for municipalities such as Orihuela, the November election does not replace or bring forward the municipal elections.

The next municipal elections are scheduled for Sunday, 23 May 2027, when voters will elect councillors across Spain. The official timetable confirms that the municipal elections will take place on that date.

However, the November result could have a considerable political knock-on effect six months later.

National election results can influence the political fortunes of the major parties and their local organisations. A strong performance by a party in November could give its municipal candidates greater momentum, while a disappointing result could lead to changes in strategy, candidates or alliances before May.

For Orihuela Costa in particular, where local issues and the relationship between the Costa and Orihuela city are likely to remain important, the November election will therefore provide an early indication of the political mood going into the May 2027 municipal battle.

But the two elections will remain separate contests. On 29 November Spaniards will vote for their national Parliament; on 23 May 2027, they will vote for their local councils.