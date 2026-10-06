



Torrevieja City Council’s Contracting Committee has unanimously proposed ABALA Infraestructuras, S.L. to carry out the construction of the new Sea and Salt Museum, regeneration of the surrounding area, and restoration of the Saltworks Administration House and Caballete.

ABALA achieved the highest score of the five bidders, receiving 96.97 points out of 100. Its offer totals €16.67 million including VAT, around €1.44 million below the original tender budget of €18.11 million, representing a reduction of 7.95%.

The contract has a maximum execution period of 20 months. Work on the museum and surrounding area will run for up to 20 months, while restoration of the Administration House and Caballete must be completed within 12 months as part of the overall schedule.

ABALA has also offered to extend the works guarantee by an additional 45 months, taking the total guarantee period to 57 months.

The project is intended to recover and promote Torrevieja’s maritime and salt-industry heritage. The plans were drawn up by Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos and approved by the Local Government Board in June 2026.

The museum regeneration scheme forms part of Torrevieja’s integrated development strategy and is co-financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The proposal will now proceed through the remaining administrative stages before the contract is formally awarded.