



Football, friendship and sportsmanship took centre stage at the Polideportivo Juan Carlos I in Algorfa as the Algorfa Lions welcomed Bournemouth touring side the Boys of 66 for a memorable international veterans’ friendly.

The Lions squad brought together players from Lo Crispin Men’s Walking Football Club and members of the local veterans’ side who regularly play running football on the Algorfa pitches on Thursday mornings. Their line-up also included former Spanish player Capi, who regularly turned out for Almoradí during the 1980s and 1990s.

The visitors arrived with a significant advantage in age and pace, with the Bournemouth players generally between 10 and 15 years younger than their hosts.

Originally arranged as four 20-minute quarters, the match soon demonstrated the difference in speed between the two teams. Bournemouth used their younger legs effectively, although the scoreline did not tell the full story. Algorfa continued to play composed, attractive football, producing some excellent passing moves whenever they gained possession.

By the end of the third quarter, the Boys of 66 had established an 8-2 lead, but the most memorable part of the afternoon was still to come.

Rather than simply playing out an increasingly one-sided final period, the two teams demonstrated the spirit in which the fixture had been arranged. Players from both sides were mixed together for the final 20 minutes, creating two evenly balanced teams and ensuring everyone could enjoy competitive football on equal terms.

The result was an entertaining 2-2 draw in the final quarter, perfectly reflecting the camaraderie that had developed between the players.

Tony H., Dave D. and Ged were among the goalscorers for the Algorfa contingent during the afternoon, but ultimately the occasion was about much more than the final score.

After the whistle, the two squads continued the international friendship at the Corner Flag bar in La Finca, where players enjoyed food, refreshments and plenty of post-match conversation.

For the Algorfa Lions and Bournemouth’s Boys of 66, it was a fixture that demonstrated amateur football at its best — competitive on the pitch, but played with respect, friendship and a determination to make sure everyone went home feeling like a winner.