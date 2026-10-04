



Guardia Civil officers have arrested two people at a Murcia city petrol station after discovering a hired van carrying more than 70 fuel containers and 700 litres of petrol.

The arrests followed a tip-off from a member of the public and form part of an investigation into suspected “petaqueo” — the supply of fuel to high-speed boats allegedly involved in drug or people trafficking.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of an offence against public safety relating to the transport and storage of explosive substances. Officers also seized mobile phones and a substantial amount of cash.

The investigation began the previous week when a Guardia Civil maritime patrol detected several boats off the Cartagena coast. Investigators suspected they were collecting fuel to supply other vessels linked to trafficking.

A coordinated operation involving maritime officers and land patrols subsequently located more than 50 fuel containers on a stretch of coastline. Police believe the containers were awaiting collection by a vehicle so they could be refilled and used to refuel high-speed boats.

Officers also found a vehicle registration plate at the scene, which they traced to a van owned by a rental company. According to the Guardia Civil, hired vehicles are commonly used by these fuel supply networks to make detection more difficult.

While that investigation was continuing, a member of the public reported suspicious activity at a petrol station in Murcia city.

Patrols sent to the scene found two people loading plastic fuel containers into a hired van and filling others with petrol. Police said the pair attempted to flee when they noticed the officers, but were prevented from leaving.

Investigators confirmed that the registration plate recovered on the Cartagena coast belonged to the same van.