



Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall has invested €214,301.45 during 2026 to expand its video-surveillance and traffic-management system, including artificial intelligence tools for analysing mobility data.

The project received €150,000 in funding from the Generalitat Valenciana through its Territorios Innovadores 2026 programme. The expansion brings the municipality’s total number of security and monitoring devices to 95.

The network now includes 66 CCTV cameras, 23 automatic number-plate recognition readers and six people-counting systems. This year’s installation phase added 11 number-plate readers, six devices to monitor pedestrian numbers and four new surveillance cameras.

The council has also created a new monitoring room for critical situations, increased system-storage capacity and introduced AI software intended to process images and produce automated reports on urban traffic and movement patterns.

Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez said the investment would improve public safety and mobility management, while helping the council respond more quickly to emergencies and other incidents affecting the town.

The town hall says the technology will allow it to make better use of public resources, with the new control room providing a central point from which to monitor incidents and coordinate responses.