Paula Martínez Campillo Crowned Pilar de la Horadada Fiesta Queen





Paula Martínez Campillo has been crowned Queen of Pilar de la Horadada’s 2026 patron saint festivities at a gala celebrating local traditions and the municipality’s first fiesta queens.

Held in Plaza de la Iglesia on Saturday, 26 September, the ceremony introduced the queens and their courts of honour who will represent the town during celebrations dedicated to the Virgen del Pilar.

Pilar Pérez Lorenzo was named Children’s Queen after a traditional draw among five candidates. Her attendants are Antonella Alfaro Fuentes, Ángela Patricia Gil Pastrana, Triana Jiménez Martínez and Martina Samper Restucci.

Fátima Madrid Campillo became Queen of Absent Residents, representing people from Pilar de la Horadada who live elsewhere. Manuela Fernández Jódar was crowned Senior Queen, a title restored this year to recognise older women’s contribution to the town’s history and traditions.

Paula was selected by a three-member judging panel and received her crown and sash from outgoing queen Laura Vera Albaladejo. Her court comprises Silvia Caballero Sánchez, Valentina Irina Motogna, Irene Pérez Sánchez and Ángela Simarro Hernández.

Marking 40 years since Pilar de la Horadada became independent from Orihuela, the gala honoured the municipality’s first queens: María Ángeles Martínez López, Children’s Queen in 1986, and Pilar Sáez Hernández, Fiesta Queen that year. Both received commemorative sashes from Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez and fiestas councillor Susi Sánchez Martínez.

The councillor thanked organisers, community groups and council staff, describing the festivities as an opportunity to celebrate identity, welcome returning residents and remember absent loved ones.

The mayor also encouraged residents and visitors to enjoy the celebrations with respect, consideration and community spirit.

Presented by Antonio Joaquín Fenoll and broadcast live by Vegafibra TV Horadada, the evening featured music from Unión Musical Horadada, conducted by Agustín Clemente Carrión. It concluded with the national anthem and a Julio Iglesias tribute performance.