



A total of 180 international residents have taken part in council-organised Spanish courses designed to improve communication and help them participate more fully in everyday life in Torrevieja.

Organised by the Department for International Residents and delivered by Academia Be Magic, the courses ran in October 2025 and January 2026, each providing 200 hours of tuition.

Classes catered for different language levels and focused on practical situations, giving participants skills they could use outside the classroom.

Lessons covered shopping, accessing healthcare, completing administrative procedures and socialising. Participants also explored Spanish culture and customs, alongside information about Torrevieja and its surroundings.

The council said the programme reflects the needs of a city whose residents represent more than 120 nationalities. Improving Spanish language skills can reduce communication barriers, increase independence and strengthen relationships between neighbours from different backgrounds.

Participants came from a wide range of countries, including the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Germany, France, Morocco, Brazil and the United States.

The initiative received €1,999.76 from Alicante Provincial Council through its 2026 funding programme for municipal activities supporting international residents.