



Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Sports Councillor Diana Box have welcomed Real Club Náutico Torrevieja rowers Ánder Martín and Esther Briz after both won gold at the European Beach Sprint Championships in La Línea de la Concepción, Cádiz.

Representing Spain, Martín claimed the men’s individual title after defeating competitors from Switzerland, Germany and Finland, improving on his European silver medal from 2025.

Briz won the women’s individual crown after beating the defending Austrian champion in the final, following victories over Portuguese and British opponents.

Both athletes already have extensive international records. Martín has won multiple world, European and Mediterranean titles, while Briz is a multiple world champion, 16-time Spanish champion and Paris 2024 Olympic diploma winner. Earlier this year, she also became the first Spanish woman to win the women’s Boat Race with Oxford.

Their next challenge is the Beach Sprint World Championships in Qingdao, China, from 18–20 October, as they continue preparations towards the discipline’s Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.

Dolón praised both athletes and the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja for continuing to raise the city’s profile in international sport.