



National Police have arrested a man and a woman after a security scanner flagged what appeared to be a revolver and a box of ammunition in their backpack at Orihuela–Miguel Hernández railway station.

The pair, aged 52 and 43, had tickets for an AVE high-speed train to Murcia. Police said that when a security officer asked the man to open the backpack, he grabbed it from the scanner belt and both ran from the station.

Investigators traced the pair to Pozo Estrecho, in the municipality of Cartagena, where they were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of weapons. Police have been unable to recover the suspected weapon or confirm whether it was a real firearm.

The case has been referred to an investigating court in Orihuela.