



England will play the first leg in San Pedro del Pinatar on Tuesday 1 December before the tie is decided at Wembley four days later.

England’s bid to reach the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will bring the Lionesses back to Murcia, where Ukraine will host the first leg of their final European qualifying play-off. The match at Pinatar Arena kicks off at 6pm Spanish time (5pm GMT) on Tuesday 1 December. The return leg is at Wembley on Saturday 5 December at 5.30pm GMT (6.30pm in Spain).

England will qualify directly for the finals in Brazil if they win the tie on aggregate. Sarina Wiegman’s side reached the final round by beating Greece 8–1 over two legs in October, winning 3–1 in Crete and 5–0 in Leicester. Ukraine advanced with a 4–1 aggregate win over Slovakia.

The teams have already met twice in this qualifying campaign. England won 6–1 in Antalya, Türkiye, in March before beating Ukraine 3–0 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in June. Ukraine are seeking their first Women’s World Cup appearance, while England were runners-up to Spain at the 2023 tournament.

December’s match will be England’s fourth appearance at Pinatar Arena. The Lionesses drew 0–0 with Sweden on their first visit in January 2017. They returned for two matches in November 2022, beating Japan 4–0 and drawing 0–0 with Norway.

Wiegman has named a 25-player squad for the two matches, handing first senior call-ups to forward Isobel Goodwin and goalkeeper Katie Cox. Defender Lucy Bronze is two appearances short of 150 England caps and could reach the milestone at Wembley if she plays in both legs.