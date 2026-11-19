



A 52-year-old man has been arrested in Elche on suspicion of breaking into two gym lockers and stealing a gold bracelet worth €3,000 from a customer while he was showering.

Spain’s National Police said the investigation began after a gym member reported finding the padlock on his locker broken and his flip-flops missing when he returned from a workout.

Another man in the changing room offered to lend him his own flip-flops so he could take a shower. When the customer returned, he discovered that the gold bracelet he had left in his toiletry bag was missing. Police suspect the offer was a ruse to get him away from his belongings.

Detectives traced the bracelet to a second-hand shop in Elche, where a man had allegedly sold its gold links by weight in two separate transactions worth €983.55 and €988.10. Officers recovered the links from the shop.

During the investigation, police learned that a second gym member had also had belongings stolen from his locker and had yet to report it. The customer had struggled to close his padlock before his workout and accepted help from a man in the changing room. When he returned, he found the padlock broken and his belongings gone.

Police said they identified the man who sold the gold links as the same person who had lent the first customer his flip-flops and helped the second customer close his locker.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the lockers and stealing the bracelet. He was brought before the duty investigating court in Elche.