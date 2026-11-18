



Alicante City Council has raised concerns over road access, flood risk and sewer connections. The Valencian regional government will decide whether the scheme qualifies for Project of Regional Interest status.

Alicante City Council has issued an unfavourable planning report on plans to double the size of El Plantío Golf Resort, reversing the support it gave in July 2025. The expansion, proposed by the resort’s owners, the Ferry family, would cost between €118 million and €150 million.

The council’s governing board agreed to forward the report to the Valencian government’s environmental assessment department. The municipal report is required as part of the application and is advisory. The regional government will decide whether to grant the scheme Project of Regional Interest (PIA) status, which would allow it to be processed more quickly.

The development would expand the El Bacarot complex to 1.1 million square metres, adding a second golf course, five football pitches, 12 padel courts, an indoor sports hall, an international school, a student residence and 53 tourist villas. The resort already has 98 villas and has begun the process of developing a separate phase with a further 147.

Two regional departments previously issued favourable preliminary reports, citing the scheme’s potential to create jobs and boost the economy. They also found that the proposed sports facilities met applicable regulations and that a second golf course would help address a shortage identified by the Valencian Community Golf Federation.

Alicante’s planning officers concluded that the revised plans conflict with the city’s 1987 development plan. They flagged a proposed car park on protected land in a flood-prone dry riverbed and said buildings that would be occupied regularly must sit outside that protected area. They also found that the scheme would exceed building coverage limits on other rural land.

Road access remains another concern. The council is seeking to widen Camino de Agua Amarga to around 30 metres in line with Calle del Cine, improve the connection to Camino de Colmenares and safeguard Camino Botiguera. Planning officers also said the developer had yet to explain how the expanded resort would connect to water and sewerage infrastructure.

Deputy mayor Manuel Villar said the council would issue a favourable report if the developer addressed the outstanding concerns. The proposal remains in environmental assessment, where the developer will need to demonstrate that there is enough water to supply the expanded resort.

SEE ALSO: El Plantío Expansion to Double in Size with New Golf Course, Hotel, and International School