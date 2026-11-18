



The victim underwent emergency surgery and was admitted to intensive care. Guardia Civil officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect in Benejúzar and recovered a kitchen knife near the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been remanded in custody without bail on suspicion of attempted homicide following a stabbing in Dolores, in the Vega Baja. The victim, also 18 and a resident of Dolores, suffered injuries that required emergency surgery and treatment in intensive care.

The Guardia Civil said the investigation began after the victim’s father contacted the force. Detectives from the Pilar de la Horadada judicial police team took charge of the case, with support from officers based in Dolores.

Investigators went to the hospital to interview the victim while he was still receiving treatment. At the same time, officers carried out an initial search of the scene and collected evidence. They then took witness statements and examined the material gathered at the scene to piece together what had happened.

The enquiries led officers to identify a suspect of the same age as the victim. The Guardia Civil said investigators established the circumstances of the attack within 18 hours as part of an investigation named Operation SAFUD. Officers tracked the suspect to the nearby town of Benejúzar, where they arrested him.

During a second search near the site of the stabbing, officers found a kitchen knife with traces of blood hidden in vegetation. They seized it as evidence. Investigators believe it may have been the knife used in the attack.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought before the investigating division of the Orihuela court, which ordered that he be held in pre-trial custody without bail.