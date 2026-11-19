



The Guardia Civil has arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of drug trafficking after officers found LSD, MDMA, pink cocaine, ketamine and a substance described as “crystal” in their car near Mula. Officers also seized more than €1,000 in cash.

The car was stopped at a checkpoint on the RM-B27, which links Calasparra and Mula. The Guardia Civil said the driver and his front-seat passenger appeared nervous, prompting officers to look inside the vehicle.

Officers found several types of drugs in a handbag on the back seat. A more thorough search uncovered further quantities in the door pockets and glove compartment.

Police also seized a precision scale, numerous clear resealable bags and a roll of plastic-coated wire. Officers said the items were consistent with packaging drugs for street-level sales. They suspect the cash, found in banknotes of various denominations, came from drug sales.

The Guardia Civil said in a statement dated 18 November that both occupants, a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. Officers said the man had a record of similar offences.