



More than 200 local police representatives from across Spain are taking part in the two-day meeting in Aranjuez to improve coordination on issues including road safety and violence against women.

The Guardia Civil has brought local police chiefs together for its first joint national convention, aimed at improving how officers from different forces work together and respond to incidents.

Guardia Civil director general Mercedes González opened the event on Tuesday 17 November at the force’s officers’ academy in Aranjuez. The convention runs until Wednesday 18 November and includes local police representatives from every autonomous community, as well as officials from the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) and the national association of local police chiefs, UNIJEPOL.

González said Spain has around 2,000 local, municipal and urban police forces, more than 1,500 of which operate in municipalities served by the Guardia Civil. She said local officers’ knowledge of their communities helps police adapt their response, while the number of forces working across Spain makes cooperation essential.

“When it comes to public safety, we have a duty to provide a high-quality service to everyone, wherever they live,” she said.

The convention forms part of the Guardia Civil’s Local Police Action Plan, approved in July 2025 to put cooperation between the forces on a long-term footing. Fifteen working groups have been set up under the plan, covering areas such as officer training, road safety, violence against women, environmental protection and violent radicalisation. Other groups are looking at how forces can make their digital systems work together and cooperate on the use of drones and police dog units.

Participants will review the groups’ progress, share examples of how officers already work together in different parts of Spain and discuss where closer coordination could improve services. The FEMP’s secretary general said closer cooperation would help the Guardia Civil and local police forces carry out their respective duties more effectively.