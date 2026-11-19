



Mar Menor in November? Don’t mind if we do. The sun was out, the thermometer nudged a fabulous 28°C, and there we were, playing golf in shorts, skorts and short sleeves. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are to do that in November. The ever-present breeze still made us think twice about club selection, though.

We’d emailed members a map with directions, as the route has caught out a few first-time visitors. The Maps app likes to play silly beggars and send you to the other side of the course, so the map is worth keeping handy.

The course itself was in good nick, and the bunkers had plenty of soft sand. Pity about the unraked footprints. There’s nothing quite like finding your ball at the bottom of someone else’s size 12. No fingers pointed, of course. Other groups can be selfish, too!

We headed to The Shamrock for some well-earned refreshments. As always, the staff gave us a warm welcome and looked after us well while Phil and Paul got on with the presentation.

Gold – Gavin Parke – 41 (joint best of the day), Silver – Lee Eastman – 38, Bronze – Noel Twomey – 41 (joint best of the day)

Three twos meant a tidy little payout for Pete Baldwin, Trevor Mackay and Gavin Parke. The nearest-the-pin prizes went to Martin Anderson on the 2nd, Darren Hancock on the 8th, Peter Davis on the 14th and John Simmons on the 17th. That’s two visits running for John on the 17th. He’s clearly got the measure of that one.

Trevor Mackay had a particularly good day, winning the football card with Rangers to go with his two. Phil DeLacy added to his Guvnor collection and took home the McBride Bottle. Judging by the mood back at The Shamrock, a good day was had all round.

Next week we’re at La Finca, where this year’s Eclectic competition gets under way. We’ll also count this month’s donations to the blob tin for Prostate Cancer UK. Judging by the weight of the tin and the generous paper donations (banknotes, not old scorecards), it’s shaping up to be a tidy sum.

Photo caption

From left to right, Dave Blinston (Bronze, 1st), Andrew Jones (Silver, 4th), Gavin Parke (Gold, 1st), John Moore (Gold, 3rd), Paul Lambert (captain), Trevor Brooker (best guest), Noel Twomey (Silver, 2nd), Lee Eastman (Silver, 1st) and Martin Anderson (nearest the pin).