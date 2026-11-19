



The Guardia Civil has arrested a 48-year-old man after staff stopped a masked robber from fleeing with the cash register at a kebab shop in Beniaján, Murcia.

Police said the man entered the restaurant with his face covered, brandished what appeared to be a handgun and grabbed the till. Staff realised the weapon was an air pistol and intercepted him as he tried to leave.

A Guardia Civil patrol arrested the suspect at the scene. Officers said he struggled violently as they tried to detain him. The weapon was confirmed to be a compressed-air pistol designed to resemble a firearm.

The suspect, a Murcia resident with a record of similar offences, was brought before a court on suspicion of robbery with violence and intimidation.