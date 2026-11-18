



Alicante Provincial Court ordered the man to pay €23,000 in compensation and barred him from contacting the woman or coming within 300 metres of her for eight years.

A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for raping a friend while she slept on the sofa at her home in Torrevieja. Alicante Provincial Court, sitting in Elche, found that he took advantage of the fact that the woman was asleep and unable to consent or resist.

The assault took place in the early hours of 23 May 2025 after the pair had spent the evening together in Torrevieja. According to the ruling, they met at around 10.30pm the previous evening at a bar, where they spent time with members of the woman’s family.

They later accompanied the woman’s mother home before going to another bar. At about 2.30am, they returned to the woman’s home because she was feeling the effects of the alcohol she had consumed.

The court found that the man raped the woman after she fell asleep on the sofa. She briefly woke during the assault and saw him on top of her before falling asleep again. When she woke later that morning, she was without her trousers and had a towel over her.

Judges found the woman’s account consistent

The defence asked the court to acquit the man, arguing that the encounter was consensual and disputing that the woman was drunk. Both told the court that they had previously had sexual contact but had since agreed to remain friends.

Judges found the woman’s account clear and consistent from her initial complaint through the court proceedings. They found no evidence that she had exaggerated what happened or that her complaint was motivated by revenge or resentment.

The Guardia Civil investigated after the woman reported the assault. Its judicial police team in Torrevieja drew up a report dated 24 May 2025, two days after the pair had met for the evening.

Compensation and eight-year restrictions

Public prosecutors and lawyers acting for the woman had asked for a six-year prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release. They also requested €23,000 in compensation and an eight-year ban on the man approaching or contacting her.

The court imposed a four-year prison term and awarded the woman the full €23,000 for the distress caused by the assault. Under the eight-year order, the man must stay at least 300 metres away from her and is prohibited from contacting her by any means.

The ruling can be appealed to the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.