



Torrevieja’s Parque de las Naciones will host the Street Food Market and Design Market from 8 to 12 October, bringing together gastronomy, live music, shopping and family entertainment over five days.

The event will feature 11 food trucks and a 12-stall design market, offering fashion, accessories, crafts and other creative products. Children’s activities will also take place each day from midday.

Live music will be one of the main attractions, beginning on Thursday, 8 October, with Spanish pop-rock band Tam Tam Go! performing at 9.30pm.

The programme continues on Friday with Keeng, a Queen tribute act, at 1.30pm, followed by Días de Radio at 9.30pm. On Saturday, The Fly, a U2 tribute band, will perform at 1.30pm, with Música Indie taking the evening slot at 9.30pm.

Sunday will feature an 80s tribute show at 1.30pm and a Cuban Night at 9.30pm. The event will close on Monday, 12 October, with Control Stone, a Rolling Stones tribute act, performing from 1pm.

The market has been scheduled to coincide with the long weekend around the 9 October regional holiday and Spain’s national holiday on 12 October.

Organised as a municipal initiative, the event is intended to combine leisure and entertainment with support for local commerce, while bringing Torrevieja’s 2026 Street Food Market season to a close.