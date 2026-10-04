



La Casa del Camarero and Calzado Laboral DIAN sponsor new competition celebrating skill and craftsmanship at Alicante Gastronómica

José Luis Fructuoso Pérez has won the inaugural Professional Ham-Carving Competition at Alicante Gastronómica, securing the first title in a new contest recognising one of Spanish gastronomy’s most distinctive skills.

Competitors demonstrated their expertise before a judging panel, which assessed preparation of the ham, efficient use of the meat, consistency of the slices, plating and overall presentation.

Carlos Jiménez, manager of La Casa del Camarero, presented the winner’s prize. The company, part of Qualygrup, sponsored the competition alongside professional footwear specialist Calzado Laboral DIAN.

The initiative reflects Qualygrup’s support for hospitality professionals working in kitchens, restaurants, hotels and other catering establishments.

Juan Carlos Ramírez, chief executive of Qualygrup, said the company was proud to support events recognising the talent and craftsmanship behind the hospitality industry.

“Behind gastronomy are outstanding professionals, and our commitment is to stand alongside them, offering solutions that allow them to work safely, comfortably and professionally,” he said.

“For Qualygrup, it is a source of pride to participate in initiatives that recognise the talent, craftsmanship and excellence of those who make our hospitality sector great.”

La Casa del Camarero specialises in uniforms, workwear, footwear and professional equipment for hotels, restaurants, cafés and commercial kitchens. With a shop in Benidorm, it supplies products designed to combine a professional appearance with the comfort and functionality needed for everyday hospitality work.

At Alicante Gastronómica, the company is exhibiting alongside Calzado Laboral DIAN, whose footwear focuses on comfort, safety and ergonomics for demanding working environments.

Professionals and visitors can explore both companies’ ranges at stand 219 in Hall 2, where uniforms, workwear, equipment and hospitality footwear are on display.

Fructuoso Pérez’s victory establishes him as the competition’s first champion, launching an event designed to highlight the precision, specialist knowledge and presentation skills of professional ham carvers.

Qualygrup brings together businesses supplying the hospitality and catering sectors with services and products covering professional hygiene, food and environmental safety, water treatment and dosing systems, buffet solutions, workwear and equipment.

Its stated aim is to help clients create cleaner, safer and healthier professional environments while improving efficiency, sustainability and the customer experience.