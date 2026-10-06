



Orihuela will celebrate the 10th edition of its “Corre por mí, Orihuela” charity run and walk for World Breast Cancer Day on Sunday, 18 October.

The event, now one of the municipality’s largest sporting and fundraising occasions, will begin at 10am from Avenida de España and finish on Avenida de Teodomiro, beside the Glorieta Gabriel Miró.

Participants can choose between a 5km competitive race and a non-competitive walk, with a €10 registration donation going towards the fight against cancer.

Organisers say the event usually attracts between 2,500 and 2,800 participants. The race will be limited to 600 runners, while the walk is open to all ages with no participation limit.

Since Club Atletismo Tragamillas became involved in the third edition, the event has raised almost €150,000 for cancer-related causes, including its virtual edition during the pandemic in 2020.

Online registration is available through the Tragamillas Athletics Club website until midday on Friday, 16 October. In-person registration is also available at the Spanish Association Against Cancer office in Orihuela’s Ociopía Shopping Centre.

Race numbers will be distributed at La Lonja on Saturday, 17 October.

The event is supported by Orihuela City Council, the Spanish Association Against Cancer, Club Tragamillas and local sponsors. This year, the initiative also received the Fortius Award for Sporting Event of the Year, recognising its combination of sport, fundraising and community participation.

Mayor Pepe Vegara encouraged residents from Orihuela, its outlying districts and across the Vega Baja to take part and support cancer research and those affected by the disease.