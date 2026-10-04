



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

Opening this week with news of a third Vega Baja Hospital announced in a speech by Valencian president Juanfran Pérez Llorca. Although he gave some details of the new hospital, which will be for patients requiring long-term care, he did not specify which services the Vega Baja hospital would offer or how patients would be referred to it.

Torrevieja’s historic schooner Pascual Flores is welcoming visitors aboard once again following an extensive European tour that attracted more than 52,000 people to its decks. The vessel returned to its home port last week, completing a season in which it visited more than 21 ports across Italy, France, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.