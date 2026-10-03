



You probably didn’t wake up one day and decide to disappear from the internet. You probably just want to search without being tracked, profiled, and packaged into a data point. Unfortunately, that takes more than flipping on a single privacy setting. You need layers and discipline.

Incognito mode doesn’t make you invisible

Incognito or private mode solves a small problem. It stops your browser from saving search history, cookies, and form data on your own device. If you share a laptop with family in Toronto or roommates in Vancouver, that matters.

But it doesn’t hide your IP address from websites. It doesn’t stop your internet provider from seeing which sites you visit. It also doesn’t block advanced tracking techniques like browser fingerprinting, where sites identify you based on your screen size and device configuration.

You should only use incognito mode for local privacy, not for serious identity protection. Even if you log into your usual accounts in private mode, companies still know it’s you.

The gold standard: Tor Browser

If you want strong browser-level protection, the Tor Browser offers the most reliable option available to the public.

Unlike Chrome or Safari, Tor routes your traffic through three volunteer-run nodes around the world. Each layer encrypts your data again. By the time your request reaches a website, it sees the exit node’s IP address, not yours. That makes it extremely difficult to trace activity back to your home connection in somewhere like Calgary or Halifax.

Tor also tackles fingerprinting. Many sites try to single you out based on subtle device traits. Tor makes every user look the same, so you blend in with the crowd instead of standing out. This uniformity matters for sensitive research or whistleblowing.

Practice identity compartmentalization

Most people ruin their own privacy by logging into a personal account during a private session. The second you sign into Gmail, Facebook, or Amazon, you tie that browsing activity to your real-world identity.

Keep anonymous activity in a separate browser or, better yet, on a separate device. If you need an account, create a burner email that doesn’t connect to your main phone number or credit card. Treating each identity as its own sealed container means one leak shouldn’t flood your entire digital life.

Mask your Tor signature with a VPN

Even when Tor hides your activity from websites, your Internet Service Provider (ISP) can still see that you connect to the Tor network. In Canada, an ISP such as Rogers or Bell can’t read your encrypted traffic, but it can detect Tor usage.

Connect to a trusted no-log VPN before opening Tor. This ‘Tor-over-VPN’ setup makes your traffic look like ordinary encrypted VPN data. It also adds a buffer in case a specific Tor node gets compromised.

Switch to biometric passkeys

Passwords quietly link your identities together. If you reuse one password across multiple sites, attackers can run credential stuffing attacks to map your accounts.

Use biometric passkeys such as Face ID or fingerprint login on your everyday accounts. Passkeys tie authentication to your device and the specific service, which prevents reuse across sites. That reduces the chance that one breach exposes patterns about who you are and where you log in.

You won’t find a magic button that solves everything. But you can layer tools, separate identities, and control your browser’s behaviour to make tracking more unlikely.