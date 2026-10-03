



When aiming for a large settlement, there are many mistakes that individuals make that keep them from getting the kind of outcome they desire. They can put pressure in the wrong place or prepare poorly for their case and hurt themselves in such a way that they fail to get a large settlement.

When the case involves a potential settlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars or even more, there is a lot on the line. It is vitally important to have a good lawyer and to make sure that every part of the settlement process is done correctly. We want to detail a few things to avoid when going for a large settlement that could prove helpful if you are aiming for one.

Don’t Ask Too Little

A small initial request for settlement makes the case look like it is of little value. When you undervalue a claim, the insurance company will observe that and try to bring the claim amount down even further. They may see a small claim as a sign of weakness, as though the claimant has no strong position from which to bargain. They may believe that the claimant has little evidence to support their claim or little confidence in their ability to get a large settlement.

No matter what number you set the settlement at, the insurance company will always work to pull that number down further because they want to keep as much money for themselves as possible, so it is often better to set the settlement number a little high rather than a little low. Asking for a settlement from an insurance company is not the same as asking a friend for some money, and yet many lawyers and claimants treat the settlement as though the situations are similar. They fear the insurance company will laugh at them or outright refuse them if their asking price is too high.

Don’t Ask for Too Much

At the same time, you want to be careful about being greedy. If the requested settlement amount is too high, that can trigger a swift and decisive response from the insurance company to outright deny the claim. They will see that the lawyer or the claimant do not understand the value of the case and will move to dismiss the entire claim since they see the motion for a settlement as frivolous.

Asking for too much can also put the insurance company on the defensive. They may work harder to deny the request and may think that the claimant does not have a good grasp of the case or of what kind of value is often assigned to these types of cases.

It is wise for the lawyer and claimant to look at similar cases and compare their settlement amounts. Look at the severity of the injury, the conditions in which the incident took place, and the jurisdiction of the court that approved the settlement. All of these factor in to determine the value of the suit.

Don’t Make Unreasonable Demands

No matter what you do as a plaintiff, do not intentionally upset the defendant. Don’t do anything that would make them angry or that would show animosity. If you want a fair settlement, then make sure that your actions demonstrate that. If you are trying to be spiteful and get vengeance, then that will show through and will put you at odds with the insurance company. That kind of method rarely works out well, and you can make the defendant extra defensive and prevent yourself from obtaining the kind of large settlements that you want.

An unreasonable demand could include other requests beyond the settlement, such as a large gift from the defendant. When someone is injured and they are looking to sue, they may be upset and make the kinds of demands that upset others. They want the defendant to be as miserable as they are, and while this is understandable, it is not wise. As much as possible, you should be reasonable when dealing with the defendant. Make sure your case and your requests are reasonable, and you are more likely to get them, especially when it comes to large settlements.

If you prove to be an unreasonable plaintiff, then many or all of your demands are likely to be tossed out with little consideration. The defendant is likely to make the case to the court that you are an unreasonable person and that you have no business asking for a large settlement, and you don’t want to take that route.

Work with the Insurance Company

You have to be willing to concede in some ways when you are communicating with the insurance adjustor. Be willing to give in a little bit, but you don’t have to give in a lot. If you are unwilling to work with the insurance company at all, they will become more defensive as well, and, like we have mentioned several times already, that is not a pleasant scenario. You want the insurance company to consider your settlement offer and to look at you as someone they can work with.

If you are unwilling to move from a certain position or demand, then you should be ready to back that up with evidence as to why your demand is reasonable. Use evidence from the case and evidence from other settlements to make your case. A good lawyer will help you to do that and advise you as to what a reasonable settlement demand would look like.

If you find out later that your demand was unreasonable, then don’t simply stick with it out of stubbornness. Talk to the insurance company and let them know about the new findings, and they may be more likely to reach a settlement with you that is in line with what is standard in your case. If you can get the insurance company on your side by negotiating with them in a friendly way, you are more likely to get a large settlement that is close to what you initially requested.