



A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital after his car mounted the central reservation and struck a lamppost in Orihuela Costa on Friday evening, knocking the metal column across the road.

The crash happened at around 7pm on Avenida Cabo de Gata, near its junction with Calle Cantábrico, in the La Cuerda residential area. It occurred shortly after a storm that had affected the area since midday had passed.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the central reservation. He was the car’s only occupant.

The Generalitat’s Emergency Coordination Centre, CICU, dispatched a Basic Life Support ambulance and a SAMU advanced life support unit. Emergency sources confirmed to INFORMACIÓN that the man was taken to Torrevieja University Hospital. Details of his condition and any injuries have not been released.

The collision caused extensive damage to the front of the car. Its bumper was torn off, a headlight shattered and parts of the radiator and front structure were left exposed. Debris from the vehicle and the fallen lamppost was scattered across the carriageway.

Firefighters from Torrevieja and several Orihuela Local Police patrols attended the scene. Crews used a circular saw to cut the metal lamppost into sections so it could be removed from the road.

Police secured the area and directed traffic while emergency personnel treated the driver and cleared the wreckage.

The road surface was wet at the time, although investigators have not established whether the conditions contributed to the crash.