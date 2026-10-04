



Belgian singer Christoff De Bolle will be among the star attractions at Torrevieja’s Fiesta Blanca on Tuesday, 6 October, bringing together music, community spirit and fundraising for childhood cancer.

The event will take place at the market grounds in Antonio Soria Park. Gates open at 3pm, with musical performances beginning at 3.30pm. Capacity will be limited to 4,000 people.

Organised by the Fiesta Blanca Torrevieja cancer charity association, with support from the council’s Department for International Residents, Coexistence and Integration, the celebration has become an established fixture attracting thousands of international residents.

Residents and visitors of all nationalities are invited to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment while supporting a charitable cause. Five euros from every ticket will go to the Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona childhood cancer fund, helping support research and care for affected children and their families.

Known professionally as Christoff, De Bolle has spent more than three decades performing and is a prominent figure in Flemish popular music and schlager, a genre recognised for its catchy melodies and festive appeal.

His career includes chart successes in Flanders, gold and platinum records, and recognition at Belgium’s Music Industry Awards. His releases include Blauwe ogen and Christoff & vrienden.

He also achieved international success with KLUBBB3, the group he formed with German entertainer Florian Silbereisen and Dutch singer Jan Smit, which became particularly popular in Germany.

The council is encouraging residents and visitors to join the celebration, describing it as an opportunity to bring Torrevieja’s diverse communities together through music while raising funds for children facing cancer.