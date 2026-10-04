



Guardia Civil officers have rescued a fox trapped inside an irrigation reservoir in Guardamar del Segura, returning it unharmed to its natural habitat.

The rescue, reported on 2 October, followed an alert to the force’s operational control centre about an animal unable to escape from the reservoir. Officers from SEPRONA, the Guardia Civil’s nature protection service, were dispatched to the scene.

A local police officer was already at the reservoir, while a second waited on the main road to direct firefighters to the location.

On arrival, SEPRONA officers confirmed that the fox was trapped and struggling to climb out unaided.

After a difficult operation carried out with considerable care, one officer secured the animal using a standard-issue dog-catching pole and lifted it out of the reservoir.

The fox was rescued without injury and released back into the wild.

The incident highlights the importance of providing escape routes for wildlife that accidentally falls into irrigation reservoirs. Ramps or other climbing aids can help trapped animals reach safety when steep or slippery sides prevent them from getting out.