



Ukrainian Couple Drown at Guardamar Beach as Man Tries to Save Partner. The two 25-year-olds died at Vivers beach, where red flags were flying amid rough seas and strong currents.

A Ukrainian couple, both aged 25, drowned at Vivers beach in Guardamar del Segura on Saturday after the man entered the water to try to rescue his partner.

The victims, who lived in Poland, were on holiday visiting friends in the town, according to municipal sources. The tragedy occurred south of the mouth of the River Segura, on a stretch of coastline affected by strong currents.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) received the alert at 2.11pm and dispatched two SAMU advanced life support teams and a basic life support ambulance.

Medical crews attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on both victims, but neither could be saved.

Municipal sources said the incident happened near the beach’s final boardwalk, beside the breakwater, approximately 100 to 200 metres from the river mouth. They described strong currents and numerous channels along that section of the coast.

Red flags had been flying on Guardamar’s beaches for seven or eight consecutive days because of the sea conditions, and remained in place on Saturday.

The couple were spending the day at the beach with friends. According to municipal sources, several members of the group got into difficulty in the water, prompting two companions to attempt a rescue.

One managed to bring his partner safely ashore. The other entered the water to help his partner but was also overcome by the conditions. Both died.

Police, Guardia Civil officers and rescue personnel also attended the scene.

Vivers is a natural beach between the northern edge of Guardamar and the River Segura, away from the town’s main beachfront access points. It is reached from the marina or through the pine forest, making access longer than at the central beaches.

Lifeguard services continue until 31 October at the urban beaches of Centro and Roqueta, but Vivers does not have permanent lifeguard coverage.

The double drowning follows a summer with a high number of water-related deaths in the Valencian Community. Figures from the Royal Spanish Lifesaving and Rescue Federation’s National Drowning Report recorded 15 deaths in the region during July and a further 16 in August.

The Valencian Community recorded the highest number of drowning deaths of any Spanish region over those two months. The figures include incidents in swimming pools.

Across Spain, 264 people died from drowning during June, July and August.