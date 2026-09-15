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Home Local Costa Blanca Two-Hour Parking Limit Introduced on Ramón Gallud

Two-Hour Parking Limit Introduced on Ramón Gallud

By
Staff Reporter
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Parking on Calle Ramón Gallud in central Torrevieja will be limited to a maximum of two hours during working days from Tuesday, September 15.
Parking on Calle Ramón Gallud in central Torrevieja will be limited to a maximum of two hours during working days from Tuesday, September 15.

Parking on Calle Ramón Gallud in central Torrevieja will be limited to a maximum of two hours during working days from Tuesday, September 15.

The restriction will apply between 8am and 8pm, while parking outside those hours will remain unrestricted. The two-hour limit will not apply on non-working days.

Local Police councillor Federico Alarcón said the measure was intended to increase the turnover of vehicles along one of the city centre’s main shopping and service streets.

The council hopes the change will make spaces available to more motorists visiting local shops, businesses and services, rather than allowing individual vehicles to occupy them throughout the day.

Under the new rules, parking will be limited to two hours on working days between 8am and 8pm. From 8pm until 8am the following morning, motorists may park without the time restriction, while unrestricted parking will also be permitted on non-working days.

New signs explaining the hours and conditions have been installed along Ramón Gallud. Drivers are being urged to check the signage carefully and comply with the maximum permitted stay during regulated hours.

According to Alarcón, the measure reflects the high level of commercial and public activity recorded along the street throughout much of the day. By preventing vehicles from remaining in the same spaces for extended periods, the council expects the available parking to be shared among a greater number of users.

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