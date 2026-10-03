



Torrevieja’s historic schooner Pascual Flores is welcoming visitors aboard again following an extensive European tour that attracted more than 52,000 people to its decks.

The vessel was scheduled to return to its home port on Thursday, 1 October, completing a season in which it visited more than 21 ports across Italy, France, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

At each stop, visitors had the opportunity to explore Torrevieja’s maritime heritage and discover the craftsmanship behind a vessel that represents the Mediterranean’s last generation of traditional sailing ships.

During the tour, Pascual Flores covered thousands of nautical miles and took part in the Tall Ships Races, one of the world’s leading events for large sailing vessels.

The schooner also featured at several major European maritime festivals, including the inaugural Escala a La Spezia in Italy and the ninth edition of Escala a Castelló in Spain. Further north, it joined gatherings of classic sailing ships at Bremerhaven and the historic Hanse Sail festival in Rostock, Germany.

Originally built in Torrevieja in 1917, Pascual Flores served the flourishing salt trade between Mediterranean ports and Africa. Today, collaboration between Torrevieja Council and the Fundación Nao Victoria keeps the vessel sailing as a floating ambassador for the city’s history, culture and seafaring traditions.

Public visits begin on Saturday, 3 October, with the schooner moored beside the Paseo del Mar leisure complex. It will open from Thursday to Sunday until March, offering residents and visitors the chance to step aboard and explore its maritime story. Group visits will also be available for schools and associations.

Opening hours are 10am–2pm and 4pm–8pm. Admission costs €5, with a reduced price of €3 for residents.

Tickets can be purchased aboard the vessel or online at ticket.fundacionnaovictoria.org.