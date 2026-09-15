



The fully occupied Alcantarilla retail park provides 5,900 square metres of commercial space and 304 parking spaces

British commercial property investment and management group M Core, based in the West Midlands, has entered the Region of Murcia with the acquisition of ViaPark, a fully occupied retail park in Alcantarilla.

The purchase forms part of the company’s continuing expansion across Spain, where it is building a portfolio of well-located retail parks and grocery-led commercial properties. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ViaPark offers approximately 5,900 square metres of gross leasable space together with 304 parking spaces. It is situated beside the Polígono Industrial Oeste, south of Sangonera la Seca, and benefits from convenient access to the Murcia motorway and several large population centres.

The property forms part of an established retail destination extending to around 23,000 square metres. The wider complex is anchored by the E.Leclerc hypermarket and Decathlon, while other businesses operating at the site include KFC, footwear retailer Merkal and home furnishings store Flash.

M Core estimates that ViaPark has a potential customer base of approximately 246,000 people living within a 15-minute drive of the site.

The company said the park’s extensive parking provision and surrounding land could also provide opportunities to attract additional operators and increase the property’s long-term value. Businesses based around convenience and self-service retail are considered particularly well suited to the location.

The acquisition brings M Core’s Spanish portfolio to seven retail parks, including properties already operating and others currently under development.

Founded in Britain, M Core specialises in acquiring and actively managing commercial property, with a particular focus on retail parks, shopping centres and convenience-led assets. Its wider European portfolio extends across several markets and includes more than 1,100 properties valued at over €7 billion.

The group has accelerated its expansion in Spain in recent years. In 2025, it announced a joint venture with Hermes Properties, an investment company associated with JJ Matriz Capital, with plans to invest up to €500 million in retail assets across the Iberian Peninsula over five years. The partnership is concentrating primarily on retail parks and food-anchored properties offering opportunities for long-term development and active management.

M Core said the ViaPark acquisition was completed off-market, meaning it was negotiated directly by the company’s Spanish team without the property being publicly offered for sale.

Sebastian Macdonald-Hall, M Core’s chief investment officer for Europe, described Spain as an important market in which the company continued to identify opportunities for growth.

“ViaPark is an important addition to our portfolio and reflects our focus on well-located assets where our local team can support long-term performance through active management,” he said.

Alfonso Cuesta, head of M Core in Spain, said the fully let retail park fitted closely with the group’s long-term investment strategy.

He added that the acquisition offered scope to improve returns and create additional value, while demonstrating M Core’s ability to secure off-market opportunities through its local contacts and experience in the retail property sector.

The deal gives M Core its first foothold in Murcia and further expands the British group’s influence in Spain’s growing retail park market.