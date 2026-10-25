



Torrevieja Local Police have begun issuing fines to people caught buying goods from unauthorised street vendors on the Juan Aparicio promenade, under a municipal ordinance in force since 2022.

The reports mark a shift from the warnings used to publicise the measure in 2023 to enforcement on the seafront this summer. According to information, officers issued fines of €200 in July and August. Fewer than ten cases have been reported, although municipal sources say some fines were issued in previous years without being publicised.

Article 28.3 of the ordinance prohibits buying food, drinks or other products from unauthorised vendors in public spaces. The offence is classed as minor and carries a €200 fine. Some cases have been closed and the fine collected; in others, buyers have been offered a 40% reduction, bringing the payment to €120.

Police records describe several seizures made during patrols in August. Items taken from buyers included a football shirt, a cap, packets of boxer shorts, trainers and other clothing. One report records a seizure near the Burger King on the promenade; other cases were recorded elsewhere along Juan Aparicio.

The ordinance does not require the goods to be counterfeit. The offence is buying from an unauthorised street vendor in a public space. Whether an item is counterfeit is a separate matter that would need to be established.

Enforcement is difficult because officers must prove that a purchase took place. Vendors often leave quickly when police arrive, making it hard for uniformed patrols to witness a transaction. The records do not explain how officers established the purchases in each of the recent cases.

The council’s Public Roads and Local Police department has sought permission from the Government Sub-delegation for officers to carry out plainclothes operations for more than seven years. No approval has been recorded. Such operations would make it easier to observe transactions, but the council has not been authorised to use them.

The Juan Aparicio promenade is a focus for enforcement because unauthorised vendors regularly operate there, particularly during busy hours. Signs along the seafront warn visitors that buying from them can result in a fine. Despite the notices, the area becomes crowded in July and August, with vendors, shoppers and authorised bar and restaurant terraces all competing for space.

This summer, the Local Police increased patrols aimed at stopping illegal street trading. The force has more officers available and greater scope to justify overtime, while the Civil Guard’s security unit has also supported operations.

The heightened pressure has been accompanied by several reported incidents involving vendors and officers, including damage to a police vehicle and threats against officers. The council’s strategy now targets customers as well as sellers, with the aim of discouraging demand for goods sold without authorisation.

The measure has drawn attention because it penalises the buyer at the point of sale, even though proving that a transaction occurred remains a practical challenge for police.