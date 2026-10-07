



Zenia Boulevard and selected supermarkets will open on Monday, 12 October, but Friday’s regional holiday brings widespread closures.

Residents across the Vega Baja are advised to plan their shopping ahead of the October holiday weekend, with Valencian Community Day falling on Friday, 9 October, and Spain’s National Day on Monday, 12 October.

Opening arrangements differ between chains and individual branches, making it important to check holiday hours rather than rely on normal weekday schedules.

Mercadona and Consum

Mercadona will close on both public holidays. Saturday, 10 October, remains a normal shopping day.

Consum will also close on Friday, with selected stores opening for a shorter Monday session. Its Doña Pepa supermarket on Avenida de Salamanca in Rojales confirms opening on 12 October from 9am to 2.30pm.

ALDI

Confirmed local options for Monday include ALDI on Avenida Tirso de Molina in Torrevieja and Calle Ontario on Orihuela Costa. Both stores list opening hours of 9am to 9.30pm on 12 October, following closure on Friday, 9 October.

These confirmed times should not automatically be applied to every ALDI branch in the Vega Baja.

Carrefour

Regional reporting indicates Carrefour stores will close on Friday and reopen on Monday. However, specific holiday times for the Torrevieja and Playas de Orihuela hypermarkets could not be confirmed from the official pages checked.

Carrefour’s hypermarkets and smaller Express stores have different schedules, so customers should check the holiday calendar for their chosen branch before travelling.

Lidl and DIA

Lidl’s Valencian stores are reported to be closing on 9 October, while Monday’s branch-specific arrangements remain unconfirmed in the information reviewed.

DIA opening varies between stores on both holidays. Residents should therefore check their nearest supermarket directly, particularly before making a special journey from inland towns or surrounding urbanisations.

SuperValu: Look for Dialprix

Shoppers who still refer to their local supermarket as SuperValu should look for its current Dialprix name. Musgrave completed the conversion of its final Spanish SuperValu store in 2021.

Holiday opening for the Vega Baja branches checked could not be reliably confirmed. Their usual Monday-to-Saturday hours should not be taken as confirmation that they will open on either public holiday.

Zenia Boulevard

Zenia Boulevard’s published calendar lists Friday, 9 October, as a closure day for shops, while restaurants maintain their usual holiday arrangements.

Its calendar provides for trading on Monday, 12 October, with shops normally opening from 10am to 10pm and Alcampo from 9am to 10pm. Sunday, 11 October, also falls within the centre’s July-to-December Sunday opening period.

Saturday offers the most straightforward opportunity for a full supermarket shop. For either holiday, customers should confirm their chosen branch’s latest opening information before setting off.