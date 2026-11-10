



Checklists, an in-house detailing team and even background checks: Aleksandr Matiashov explains how Trinity Rental keeps its Dubai supercar fleet in top shape.

From Lando Norris to Adrien Brody: Aleksandr Matiashov on How Trinity Rental Keeps Its Supercars Star-Ready

Renting a supercar in Dubai takes more than a driving licence, at least at Trinity Rental. Owner Aleksandr Matiashov has explained what it takes to keep one of the city’s most exquisite car collections in top shape.

“Attention to detail isn’t just a catch-all phrase,” Aleksandr Matiashov says. “It means pre- and post-rental checklists and an in-house detailing team. Sometimes it even means literal background checks on the people who rent a car from Trinity Rental.”

According to Matiashov, running the fleet is a full-time job for “quite a crew.” Keeping every car top-notch is what turns a collection into a real business. That’s how Aleksandr Matiashov describes Trinity’s origins: a personal car collection that went from “dust collectors” to genuine business assets.

Those standards have brought in some famous names. Trinity Rental’s guests have included Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, Hollywood actor Adrien Brody and Maye Musk. Still, Aleksandr Matiashov insists that no one gets VIP treatment over anyone else: “Everyone gets special treatment at Trinity Rental: the cars, the guests, the clients, the staff.”

Read the full interview with Aleksandr Matiashov.