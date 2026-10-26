The Logistics Challenges Facing Businesses Trading Across Borders





Trading internationally can open your business to customers you could never reach through the domestic market alone. But getting a product from your warehouse to somebody’s doorstep overseas still involves more than booking a courier. Customs checks, tax rules, and local product requirements can change everything.

Navigating customs paperwork and border requirements

Customs paperwork creates one of the most practical challenges when you start shipping internationally. If information is missing or incorrect, your goods can run into problems before they reach the customer.

When you export goods from Great Britain to countries outside the UK, you generally need a GB EORI number. Businesses must also understand the relevant rules and restrictions, tax and duty rates and documentation for their products. GOV.UK export guidance also notes that special rules, licences or certificates can apply to goods including food and animal products, plants and medicines.

Start by identifying the correct commodity or HS code on the government website and checking the requirements for your destination market. Your commercial invoice should accurately describe the goods, their value, rules of origin, and other required customs information.

Managing VAT, duties and the true cost of international deliveries

The price you pay your carrier isn’t necessarily the full cost of delivering internationally. Customs duties and taxes can affect the eventual cost of goods in the destination market, while a product’s origin can influence the amount payable. UK government export guidance recommends establishing your product’s HS code when determining applicable duty and being clear about who will pay duties and taxes. That distinction matters to the customer experience.

VAT also needs careful handling. HMRC allows qualifying exported goods to receive zero-rated VAT treatment, but businesses must satisfy its conditions and retain appropriate evidence of export. Keeping that evidence alongside the relevant transaction records makes it easier to support your VAT treatment later.

Maintaining reliable delivery times across borders

Fast domestic fulfilment can create expectations that international logistics cannot always match. Your parcel might need to travel through more than one transport network and clear customs before a local carrier takes it through the final mile.

That makes delivery promises particularly important. A retailer offering next day delivery within the UK, for example, shouldn’t automatically assume the same timeframe will work for every overseas destination. International services need their own realistic delivery estimates.

Understanding product-specific rules and planning before entering a market

A product you can sell freely in the UK isn’t automatically ready for sale everywhere else. Your destination may impose different requirements depending on the goods involved. UK export guidance specifically identifies several regulated product categories that can require additional licences or certificates.

Research those requirements before you launch sales rather than after orders begin arriving. For example, check the product classification, rules and restrictions, documentation, tax and duty rates for the destination, then establish whether the recipient can legally import the goods.

This preparation also gives you a better basis for judging whether a new market makes commercial sense. If compliance requirements substantially increase your operating costs or complicate fulfilment, you can reflect that in your pricing and launch plans before committing resources.