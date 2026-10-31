



Torrevieja residents will be able to double their spending power from Monday, 2 November, as the town launches its 2026 Bono Consumo campaign, offering €200 in shopping vouchers for just €100.

The €1 million initiative, agreed between Mayor Eduardo Dolón and local business association APYMECO, aims to support shops, restaurants, hospitality businesses and service providers across the municipality.

Unlike previous campaigns, vouchers will initially be available exclusively to people registered as residents of Torrevieja by 30 September 2026. Applicants must be adults or legally emancipated minors.

Each eligible person can purchase vouchers worth up to €200 for €100, with public funding covering the remaining 50%. Vouchers will be issued in €10 and €20 denominations.

Online sales begin at 3.30pm on Monday, 2 November, while appointments for in-person purchases can be obtained at APYMECO’s offices, Calle Ramón Gallud 145, on 3 and 4 November from 9am.

In-person sales will run from 5 to 17 November, with vouchers valid for spending at participating businesses between 9 November and 31 December 2026.

Vouchers can be combined with existing discounts and promotions but must be used in full, with no change provided.

The campaign is funded by €893,995 from Alicante Provincial Council and €106,005 from Torrevieja City Council. Of the total, €920,000 will finance vouchers and €80,000 will cover administration.

If funds remain after the initial sales period, a second online phase may be introduced, potentially opening the scheme to non-residents.

Unused vouchers will expire on 31 December, with no refunds normally available.

For further information, residents can contact 865 942 361 or 617 294 443, or email soporte@bonconsumo.net.