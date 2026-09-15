



Orihuela City Council’s Coastal Department has launched a programme of public activities highlighting the ecological, cultural and social importance of posidonia and other seagrasses.

The initiative will explain the vital role these marine plants play in protecting beaches, seabeds and coastal ecosystems. It will combine scientific information with creative activities designed to strengthen the community’s connection with the coastline and marine environment.

The programme will begin with a talk entitled Between Land and Sea: The Hidden World of Seagrasses and Their Traditional Uses. It will take place at Campoamor Yacht Club at 7pm on September 16.

The lecture will be delivered by Professor Diego Rivera Núñez, professor of botany in the University of Murcia’s Department of Plant Biology. He will explain the ecological importance of seagrasses and examine the traditional uses associated with these species.

The programme also includes Weaving Posidonia, a participatory project consisting of three workshops at Campoamor Yacht Club. The sessions will combine first-hand experiences beside the sea with group discussion and artistic creation.

Through observation, games and the exchange of experiences, participants will be encouraged to explore new ways of viewing the coastal landscape. They will also be invited to share thoughts, memories and emotions connected with the sea and shoreline.

The project will culminate in the creation of a collective artwork inspired by posidonia and its role in stabilising and protecting the seabed. Participants will weave natural-fibre rope and pieces of fabric into a structure representing the plant’s rhizomes and leaves. The finished piece will also reflect the ideas and impressions shared during the workshops.

Organisers said the initiative aims to encourage closer observation of the natural environment, improve public understanding of posidonia’s ecological value and create opportunities for collective discussion. It will also examine the relationship between marine ecosystems and human activity while strengthening participants’ connections with the local coastline.

The activities are free, although advance registration is required through orihuelaturistica.es.

The multidisciplinary programme involves specialists from several academic and artistic fields. Contributors include María Ángeles Esteban Abad and Diego Rivera from the Faculty of Biology, Juan Manuel Zaragoza from the Faculty of Philosophy, María Soledad González-Reforma from the Faculty of Fine Arts, and independent artist María Escarabajal Martínez.