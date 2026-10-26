A Practical Fulfilment Guide for European Brands Expanding into the US





Some European brands get their first US orders by accident. A few customers find the site, pay steep delivery charges, and buy anyway, and the founders start asking whether it is time to open a US warehouse.

For many brands, that question comes early. Fulfilment should follow evidence of demand, and a US setup can be built in stages: ship direct while the signal is weak, then add local stock where sales justify it. This guide sets out that sequence and the decisions at each step.

Treat the US as several markets, not one. Demand in the north-east can differ widely from demand in Texas or California, and one SKU may sell steadily while the rest of the range barely moves. Start with the orders already arriving: which products, which states, how often and at what order value.

Look at US traffic and conversion: how many visitors abandon at the shipping-cost step, and whether there are any waiting lists or pre-orders. Small paid campaigns aimed at specific regions can add evidence without any stock leaving Europe. Test price and shipping presentation as well: a product that only sells with free delivery may not work on the economics of direct shipping.

The aim is a reasoned view of where demand is real, product by product and region by region, before a large shipment crosses the Atlantic. Weak or scattered demand is a reason to keep shipping from Europe.

Compare entry-stage fulfilment models.

Direct international shipping sends each order from Europe to the US customer. It needs no US inventory, so it ties up no extra cash. The trade-offs include longer delivery, higher shipping costs per order, and slower, costlier returns. Duties and taxes also affect the landed cost. Those rules vary by product and circumstance, so check them with a qualified adviser.

US local fulfilment holds stock in a US warehouse. That can shorten delivery times, reduce the shipping cost per order and simplify returns, but the stock must be paid for up front, and the wrong products can sit unsold. It also means replenishing from Europe, so freight planning and lead times become ongoing work.

A staged combination uses both. Proven products move to US stock while newer or slower ones continue to ship direct from Europe. That limits risk, but it needs clear rules on which SKU ships from where, and two sets of processes to run. No option suits every brand. The right choice depends on order volume, product margins and how much delivery speed affects sales.

Choose the first SKUs and inventory quantities.

Start with a short list of products. Good candidates have steady sales velocity, meaning orders arrive regularly rather than in bursts, and forecast confidence, meaning demand can be predicted with reasonable accuracy. They also carry enough margin to absorb US storage, handling and delivery costs.

Made-to-order items, new launches and anything with erratic demand can stay in Europe for now. Delivery expectations count too: a product customers expect to arrive quickly makes the case for local stock sooner.

Quantities follow replenishment lead time, the time between placing a reorder and having stock ready to ship from the US. A long lead time calls for more safety stock, the buffer held against demand surprises and late deliveries. Size the first shipment around what the evidence supports until the next shipment can land, plus a modest buffer, rather than the most optimistic forecast.

Evaluate US fulfilment operations.

Once the first SKUs are chosen, look closely at the operation that will hold them. When comparing fulfilment services in the USA , start with warehouse location. US carriers price by zone, which broadly means the distance a parcel travels from its origin, so a warehouse on one coast may serve customers on the other coast less economically.

Ask which carriers the provider works with and how their rates change with zone and package size. Starting with one warehouse keeps stock together, and you can wait to add a second location until regional demand justifies splitting it.

Then check returns: how items are received, inspected and restocked, and how quickly they become available to sell again. Check how the warehouse connects to the store and marketplaces so orders and stock levels stay in step, and whether it can follow the brand’s packaging standards.

Ask for service levels in writing: how late an order can be placed for same-day dispatch, how long orders take to leave the building, and how accurately they are picked, plus how performance is reported.

Finally, ask about peak-season capacity. Late-year demand can strain any warehouse, so find out how extra volume is handled and how early stock must arrive. Answers vary by provider, so compare them side by side.

Expand through a measured rollout.

Begin with a limited product range, one customer region, or both. For example, a brand might send its three most reliable SKUs to a single US warehouse, serve the nearest regions first, and keep everything else shipping from Europe. Decide in advance what to measure: sell-through, stockouts, delivery times, shipping cost per order, return rates and whether sales improve in the regions served locally.

Review once enough time has passed to cover normal demand and at least one replenishment cycle.

If the results hold, add products or regions in steps and adjust quantities as the data builds. Suppose they don’t, scale back and keep shipping direct. The same approach can be applied to a provider like NextSmartShip , which runs fulfilment centres in the US: start with one product group, review service performance against the measures above, then decide whether to widen the range.

Takeaway

US inventory should follow proven demand and workable economics. Test product by product and region by region, keep direct shipping available for what has not yet earned local stock, and widen the US footprint only as the evidence supports it.