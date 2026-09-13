



SC Torrevieja CF 0 UD Vall de Uxó 2

SC Torrevieja CF suffered their first defeat of the Tercera Federación season as UD Vall de Uxó claimed a 2-0 victory at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

After opening their campaign with a win away to Hércules B, Torry hoped to build on that result in their first home fixture. Instead, missed opportunities and Jota’s second-half dismissal proved costly on a frustrating afternoon when the hosts created enough chances to take something from the game.

Before kick-off, both teams observed an impeccably respected minute’s silence in memory of Torry Army founder member Pat Stewart, who recently passed away.

Torrevieja began brightly. Matías and Morales combined well down the right before delivering for Ismail, whose first effort was blocked by a defender. Vall de Uxó’s physical approach disrupted the early rhythm, although Ismail later attempted to catch the visiting goalkeeper off his line, only for his shot to lack sufficient power.

As Torry settled, the openings became clearer. Matías should have broken the deadlock after excellent work by Ismail, but fired over from close range. Debutant David then raced through one-on-one, only for a heavy touch to allow the goalkeeper to gather when a first-time finish appeared the better option.

Morales forced a smart save from a tight angle before the visitors’ goalkeeper produced an outstanding double stop, first denying Matías from close range and then reacting sharply to repel Morales’ follow-up.

Having weathered Torrevieja’s best spell, Vall de Uxó began to threaten. A dangerous cross travelled untouched across the six-yard box, while Pizana made an excellent save to turn a ten-yard effort around the post.

The visitors then struck against the run of play in the 43rd minute. Torry failed to deal with a looping cross into the penalty area, allowing an attacker to react quickest and steer the ball beyond the advancing Pizana.

Torrevieja’s task became considerably harder nine minutes after the restart. Jota received a yellow card for a clear foul and was immediately shown a second for protesting the decision, reducing the home side to ten men.

Manager Piquero responded with a triple substitution, introducing Lucas, Gálvez and Juanfran for Abadía, Matías and David. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Torry continued to push forward. Pucho chose to shoot after further good work from Ismail, although two teammates were better placed.

Ernesto later replaced Pucho, while 17-year-old Johan came on for Ismail to make an exciting debut. Pizana kept Torry in contention with a superb one-on-one save after Conesa’s poor back-pass had released a Vall de Uxó attacker.

Johan almost marked his debut in spectacular fashion, using his pace to break clear and round the goalkeeper before striking the post from a difficult angle. Moments later, Gálvez’s dangerous cross-shot was tipped over.

With Torry still chasing an equaliser, Vall de Uxó delivered the decisive blow five minutes from time. A free-kick was not properly cleared and the loose ball fell invitingly to a visiting player, who drove a powerful low shot into the net from ten yards.

The 2-0 scoreline was harsh on Torrevieja, whose creativity and persistence deserved greater reward. However, missed chances and Jota’s avoidable dismissal ultimately allowed a well-organised Vall de Uxó side to leave with all three points.