Capture the spirit of the Vega Baja in just 20 seconds





CONVEGA launches a video competition with camera equipment prizes, while its annual schools contest returns for a seventh edition.

Can you capture what makes the Vega Baja del Segura special in just 20 seconds? That is the challenge set by CONVEGA, the area’s economic development consortium, in a new competition inviting people to share their own perspective on the region.

The first edition of “Vega Baja del Segura in 20 Seconds” encourages participants to explore the landscapes, people and ways of life that give the area its distinctive identity.

From farmland and coastal scenery to heritage, food, traditions, local industries and everyday life, entrants can choose the subjects that best express their connection to the Vega Baja.

Videos must be original, previously unpublished, filmed in vertical format and no longer than 20 seconds. Entries and the required supporting documents must be submitted by 19 October through CONVEGA’s electronic portal, where the full competition rules are also available.

The initiative aims to use short videos and social media formats to raise the region’s digital profile and encourage residents and visitors to help tell its story.

A technical judging panel will include representatives from CONVEGA, Orihuela’s School of Art and Higher Design (EASDO) and the Costa Blanca Provincial Tourism Board.

Entries will be assessed on originality, creative storytelling, the ability to convey an idea concisely, emotional impact, their connection to the Vega Baja, alignment with the regional brand’s values and audiovisual quality.

The winning entry will receive a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, or equivalent equipment. The runner-up will receive a DJI Osmo Action Adventure Combo, or equivalent equipment.

CONVEGA president Carlos Pastor said the competition would offer an opportunity to discover the Vega Baja through the eyes of those who live there and those who visit.

He encouraged participants to show what makes the area special to them, explaining that a brief video could open a window onto its landscapes, customs, cuisine or way of life.

Together, he said, the entries would help showcase the region’s diversity, generate original content and strengthen a sense of belonging.

The launch coincides with the seventh edition of CONVEGA’s schools competition, “Discover Your Region: The Vega Baja del Segura”, open to pupils in the second year of compulsory secondary education (2.º de ESO).

Students are invited to create an individual artwork based on a map of the Vega Baja, incorporating their own interpretation of the area.

Ten prizes are available: a laptop, an iPad or equivalent device, five tablets and three additional awards of a graphics tablet each.

Across its first six editions, the schools competition attracted 790 students from more than 20 schools.

Entries must be submitted by participating schools through CONVEGA’s electronic portal by 30 October.

Both competitions form part of the regional branding initiative “Vega Baja del Segura — Your Land and Mine”, under the area’s Tourism Development and Governance Plan, funded by Alicante Provincial Council.