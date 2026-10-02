



Free ceremony at the Municipal Theatre will celebrate the city’s music, arts and cultural heritage.

Torrevieja will formally receive the trophy recognising its designation as Valencian Cultural Capital for 2025 at a ceremony on Sunday, 11 October.

The gala will take place at the Municipal Theatre at 11am, bringing together representatives of the city’s cultural organisations, institutions and wider community.

María del Carmen Ortí Ferre, the Valencian regional minister for Education, Culture and Universities, will present the award to Mayor Eduardo Dolón, who will accept it on behalf of the city.

Organised jointly by Torrevieja City Council and the Valencian Institute of Culture, the ceremony will feature performances by the Music Conservatory, Choir School and Dance School. Their involvement will highlight the contribution of arts education and local organisations to Torrevieja’s cultural life.

The Valencian Cultural Capital designation is awarded annually by the regional government to recognise and encourage cultural activity in municipalities across the Valencian Community.

It celebrates initiatives that use culture to support economic development, strengthen community ties and attract visitors. The programme also encourages collaboration between the regional government and local councils to make performances, exhibitions and other arts activities more accessible.

In Torrevieja, the recognition has helped strengthen a programme encompassing symphonic music, habaneras, theatre, opera and festivals, with the Municipal Theatre and International Auditorium serving as its principal venues.

These events attract thousands of spectators each year and contribute to the city’s appeal beyond the main holiday season.

The award also acknowledges Torrevieja’s distinctive cultural traditions, including its International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition, National Theatre Competition and thriving local bands.

Alongside the continuing work of cultural associations and community groups, these activities form an important part of the city’s heritage and help promote Torrevieja beyond the region.

The October ceremony will provide an opportunity to share the honour with the people and organisations whose work sustains the city’s cultural programme, recognising their contribution to its identity and development.

Admission is free, but an invitation is required. Invitations can be obtained through www.culturatorrevieja.com.