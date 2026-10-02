



One victim suffered serious injuries after being pulled to the ground by a motorcycle rider.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a suspect in connection with two violent street robberies in Alhama de Murcia, one of which left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Aviray, also linked the suspect to fraudulent purchases allegedly made using bank cards stolen during one of the attacks. Officers say they have cleared up around ten offences and seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the robberies.

The inquiry began in mid-September after two bag-snatching attacks in central Alhama de Murcia caused concern among residents. Investigators established that the incidents took place just minutes apart.

In the first attack, a motorcycle rider allegedly tried to wrench a bag from a pedestrian, violently pulling the victim to the ground. The rider escaped without taking anything, but the victim suffered serious injuries.

Minutes later, a person matching the same description allegedly targeted another pedestrian in a nearby central street. On this occasion, the attacker stole a handbag. The second victim was not injured.

Investigators subsequently traced the inquiry to neighbouring Totana, where they believe the suspect travelled after the robberies. Bank cards taken from the stolen handbag were allegedly used to make several fraudulent purchases there that same afternoon.

Evidence gathered during the operation led officers to identify a suspect already known to police. A search operation resulted in his location and arrest.

He is suspected of robbery involving violence and intimidation, causing serious injury and bank fraud. Officers also seized the motorcycle they believe was used during the attacks.