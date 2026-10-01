



The Guardia Civil has searched homes in La Romana and Hondón de las Nieves as part of a major operation targeting an alleged international drug trafficking network.

Launched in the early hours of Wednesday, the operation involves cooperation with Europol and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). A total of 23 coordinated searches are being carried out across Spain.

Alongside the two Alicante municipalities, officers are conducting raids in Barcelona, Begues, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Lleida and Madrid.

The Guardia Civil said several arrests were expected, together with the seizure of items linked to the organisation’s alleged criminal activities. However, no confirmed arrest figures or details of seizures had been released at the time of reporting.

In Alicante province, searches have focused on La Romana and Hondón de las Nieves, both inland municipalities in the Vinalopó area. Authorities have not disclosed how many properties were searched in either town or the suspected roles of those under investigation.

The involvement of European and American law enforcement agencies reflects the international scope of the inquiry. Investigators have not publicly identified the type of drugs allegedly trafficked or provided estimates of the quantities or sums of money involved.

The operation remained ongoing at the time of reporting, with further details expected as searches progressed.