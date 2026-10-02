



New specialist flooring provides a safer teaching space for the Municipal Dance School.

Orihuela City Council has completed improvements to the Municipal Dance School’s studio at the Professional Conservatory of Music, restoring the space for pupils and teachers.

The project involved replacing the studio’s flooring after the previous wooden floor deteriorated and had to be removed because it posed a safety risk.

Its removal had left a rough, uneven concrete surface that prevented normal teaching and dance activities.

Contractors levelled the base using self-levelling mortar before installing a seamless specialist floor suitable for dance. The work also included associated safety measures and waste disposal.

The refurbishment covered approximately 80.5 square metres and cost €8,530.78, including VAT. Work was organised to minimise disruption to the school’s usual activities.

Pina visited the studio to inspect the completed project, which has been welcomed by students and those responsible for the centre.

“This work reflects the need to continue improving municipal facilities for arts education and to provide pupils with a suitable space where classes can take place safely and to a high standard,” he said.

The councillor added that the department would continue working to keep municipal teaching facilities in the best possible condition, particularly those supporting Orihuela’s artistic and cultural activities.

According to the council, pupils have expressed their satisfaction with the refurbishment and are already using the renovated studio.