



Orihuela’s Antonio Sequeros Special Education School has received €2,100 from a charity conference bringing together police officers and security professionals from across Spain.

The three-day Police Operations and Tactics Conference opened on Wednesday and runs until Friday. Organised by Orihuela Local Police and UNIJEMPOL, the association of local police chiefs and senior officers in the Valencian Community, it combines professional training with fundraising for the school.

Following the opening ceremony, councillor for Public Safety Mónica Pastor and Orihuela Local Police chief Rubén Selma presented a symbolic cheque to the school’s director, Marta Moreno. She was accompanied by service users from the school’s Diverso café, where the money will be used.

The €2,100 was raised through registration donations and a “Fila Cero” scheme, allowing supporters to contribute without attending the conference.

Pastor stressed the importance of ensuring that Orihuela’s Local Police officers are well trained and equipped to meet the challenges of policing a municipality of its size. She also expressed support for the charitable initiative and its organisers’ intention to hold further editions.

Selma highlighted the need for continued professional development, explaining that those working in public safety cannot take anything for granted when responding to a crisis. Training events such as the Orihuela conference, he said, play an essential role in maintaining preparedness.

The programme brings together members of Spain’s police and security services, alongside companies and organisations specialising in police training, equipment and technology. Instructors from various police forces and the military are also taking part.