



One of the most enjoyable aspects of the ADAPT Theatre group is welcoming new members every year. This year we have no fewer than three new members performing on stage, as well as many others in supporting roles.

One of our newest members is Jolanda, who will have a key role in this year’s pantomime Aladdin. In her own words “I have a been an actor with a day job for many years, starting on stage at the age of 5” She has studied ballet, mime, dance and theatre as well as a university course in Physical Theatre.

After many years in musical theatre, she has spent the last 15 years working in film. Her favourite roles were Ginny in Outside Edge and the Ghost of Christmas Future in A Christmas Carol. “My mother said I was born an actor, or maybe she said I’m dramatic. Can’t quite remember.”

As well as her acting and dancing skills, Jolanda has a great comic talent and she has had us all in stitches during rehearsals. She has been cast in a role ideal for her range of abilities, bringing an extra hilarious touch to our already hilarious pantomime. Obviously, we can´t reveal any more than that at this stage but all will be revealed at the end of November!

Aladdin which will be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and are also available at the following outlets: Papelería Librería ARCO, Avda Dr. Artero Guirao, 63, San Pedro del Pinatar. Annie’s Bar, opposite Parque de los Reyes, Lo Pagán and Spanish Home Finders, Avda. Pino 64, Pinar de Campoverde. You can also Whatsapp Eric on 656 36 1098 or Yolanda on 606 14 10 34