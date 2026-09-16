



Benidorm attraction records 4.9% increase in turnover, although annual losses remain at approximately €2.5 million

Terra Mítica continued its recovery during 2025, with the Benidorm theme park increasing revenue by 4.9% to €16.76 million.

Turnover rose by approximately €800,000 from the €15.97 million recorded in 2024, although the company remained in the red. Annual losses reached €2.53 million, marginally higher than the €2.42 million deficit reported a year earlier.

The latest increase follows a particularly strong performance in 2024, when revenue climbed by 17% from €13.6 million to almost €16 million. During the same period, Terra Mítica nearly halved the €4 million loss registered in 2023.

While growth slowed during 2025, the results suggest that the park has consolidated the recovery achieved over the previous two seasons.

Terra Mítica attributed the improvement to its continuing programme of investment in attractions, restaurants, landscaping, entertainment and other visitor facilities.

The company said it had allocated funding each season to improve the overall quality of the experience, with those changes gradually being reflected in its financial performance.

One of the most important developments has been the expansion of the park’s water attractions. Increasingly hot summer weather prompted Terra Mítica to seek a better balance between conventional rides, live shows and water-based activities.

New slides and children’s areas in the Iberia section were fully incorporated into the park’s offering during 2025. The facilities have proved particularly popular with families and are believed to have contributed to the increase in revenue.

The objective is to allow visitors to combine rides, shows and water attractions during a single day, making the park more appealing during the hottest months of the season.

Live entertainment has also remained central to Terra Mítica’s strategy, with the company identifying its programme of shows as another factor behind the gradual improvement in visitor numbers and income.

Accommodation is playing an increasingly important role as well. The park believes its hotel and expanding resort facilities have strengthened its appeal as a family destination while generating additional revenue for the wider complex.

Local visitors have also supported the recovery, particularly through season-ticket sales. Pass holders frequently return several times during the year, helping the park to build a more dependable customer base alongside tourists visiting Benidorm.

The company’s accounts show that direct sales revenue increased from €12.39 million in 2024 to €13.23 million in 2025.

Despite the overall loss, Terra Mítica reported positive cash flow of €4.33 million. The difference between that figure and the negative net result was mainly attributed to depreciation charges totalling €6.35 million.

The company said its cash flow and available reserves left it able to meet short-term commitments and remain within the financial forecasts approved by its board.

Looking ahead, Terra Mítica plans to continue improving the theme park while developing and marketing its resort accommodation. This includes the diversification programme involving villa-style accommodation on land adjoining the park and further improvements to facilities serving the resort area.

The operator described the strategy as a long-term project involving steady annual investment intended to improve the visitor experience and generate sustainable revenue growth.

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