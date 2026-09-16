



The major Torrevieja project includes the redevelopment of Calle Salero and the Varadero area, together with new electricity, water and drainage infrastructure

Ten construction companies have entered the competition to build Torrevieja’s new Habaneras Auditorium and redevelop its surrounding waterfront area.

The contract is valued at €9.15 million before VAT, or approximately €11.08 million including taxes, with a maximum construction period of two years.

Torrevieja City Council’s Procurement Committee has completed its initial examination of the bidders’ administrative documents and admitted all ten companies to the next stage.

The firms are Abala Infraestructuras, CHM Obras e Infraestructuras, Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, Construcciones Urdecon, Continental Obras y Mantenimiento, Eiffage Infraestructuras, Gestaser Obras y Servicios, Grulop Infraestructuras, Llop Proyectos Integrales and Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos.

The tender was published on the Public Sector Procurement Platform on July 28, with companies given until August 25 to submit their bids.

Most of the investment will finance the auditorium’s construction and the second phase of improvements to Calle Salero and the Varadero area. This element has a budget of €8.66 million before VAT and accounts for almost 95% of the total contract.

Three supporting infrastructure projects are also included to ensure the completed complex can become fully operational.

These comprise the installation of a double-circuit underground 20kV electricity line, valued at €21,116; an automated switching station costing €98,292; and €370,204 of improvements to the drinking-water and stormwater drainage networks around the Maritime Museum and auditorium.

The overall contract allows 24 months for completion, although bidders may propose a shorter timetable.

The underground electricity line must be installed within 30 days, while the switching station has a three-week completion period once the necessary administrative procedures and equipment supplies are in place. Improvements to the water and drainage networks must be completed within two months.

Part of the development occupies land within the port’s public-domain area. If the necessary concession has not been secured by the time the site inspection is conducted, work will not be permitted to begin in the affected section.

However, the council may authorise construction elsewhere on the site if it can proceed independently without disrupting the wider project.

Companies seeking the contract must hold the required Group C, Category 5 building classification. The council said this was necessary because the auditorium’s construction represents the dominant part of the scheme, while the electrical and water infrastructure each account for less than 20% of the total value.

The Procurement Committee also noted that Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos had classified sections of its technical proposal as confidential. These include information about its proposed construction methods, environmental impact, carbon-reduction measures, timetable, workforce, equipment and maintenance arrangements.

Ortiz argued that the material contains specialist knowledge and commercially sensitive information developed through similar contracts.

The committee has not yet decided whether the documents qualify for confidentiality because only the administrative submissions have been reviewed. A ruling will be made when the technical bids are examined, taking account of public procurement law and the requirements for transparency and equal treatment.

The process will now move to the assessment of the ten competing proposals before the council selects a contractor for one of Torrevieja’s largest outstanding municipal projects.