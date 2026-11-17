



1,470 HOMES PLANNED FOR THE COAST. BUT WHERE ARE THE ROADS, HEALTHCARE, SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC SERVICES?

MORE DEVELOPMENT. MORE PRESSURE. MORE QUESTIONS. AND STILL NO GUARANTEE THAT ORIHUELA COSTA WILL RECEIVE ITS FAIR SHARE.

Ladies and gentlemen, neighbours, friends and fellow residents of Orihuela Costa,

There comes a point when residents must stop being impressed by grand announcements and start examining what those announcements actually mean.

The latest housing debate in Orihuela has brought us to precisely that point.

According to the figures presented by Councillor for Urban Planning Matías Ruiz, more than 2,000 protected homes are associated with developments currently undergoing planning procedures across the municipality.

That sounds impressive.

Until we examine the geographical distribution.

ORIHUELA CITY: 321 HOMES.

LA MURADA: 126 HOMES.

ORIHUELA COSTA: 1,470 HOMES.

Of the 1,917 homes identified in these examples, approximately 77% are located in coastal developments.

Read that again.

SEVENTY-SEVEN PER CENT.

These figures refer to housing within planning processes, not completed or guaranteed homes. Nevertheless, they raise an enormous question about the future direction of Orihuela Costa.

Why is such a substantial proportion of the identified development concentrated on the coast?

And, more importantly, where is the corresponding investment in public infrastructure?

Because houses do not exist in isolation.

They need roads.

They need drainage.

They need waste collection.

They need policing.

They need schools.

They need healthcare.

And they need public spaces, cultural facilities and services capable of supporting the people who will eventually live there.

YOU CANNOT BUILD A COMMUNITY BY COUNTING HOUSES WHILE IGNORING THE PEOPLE WHO MUST LIVE IN THEM.

THE COAST IS NOT AN ENDLESS BUILDING SITE

For years, Orihuela Costa residents have raised concerns about inadequate infrastructure, deteriorating roads, neglected pavements, insufficient public facilities and the need for a second public medical centre.

These concerns are hardly new.

Yet the municipality continues discussing further residential expansion.

Development itself is not the enemy.

Affordable housing is important. Families need homes. Young people need opportunities to establish themselves. Communities must be allowed to grow.

But responsible development requires something more than planning permission and impressive numbers.

It requires a properly funded infrastructure strategy.

Where is the published assessment of additional healthcare demand?

Where are the school-capacity projections?

Where is the detailed road and traffic assessment?

Where are the calculations for additional municipal maintenance costs?

And where is the guarantee that public facilities will be delivered alongside the proposed housing?

Without those answers, residents cannot properly judge whether this expansion represents sustainable progress or an additional burden on already stretched services.

SELL THE LAND TODAY. REGRET THE DECISION TOMORROW?

There is another issue that makes this debate particularly important.

Orihuela has previously announced plans involving the sale of municipal coastal land for residential development.

That raises a fundamental question about the long-term management of public assets.

Municipal land belongs to the public.

It is not simply an accounting entry to be converted into cash whenever an administration wants to finance another project.

Once strategically important land has been sold, recovering it for future public use may become extremely difficult or prohibitively expensive.

And what happens when a growing community later needs another school?

Another medical centre?

A cultural centre?

A public sports facility?

Or additional green space?

YOU CANNOT BUILD TOMORROW’S PUBLIC SERVICES ON LAND YOU NO LONGER OWN.

Asset sales can sometimes be justified. But the public deserves to know the valuations, intended use of the proceeds, alternative options and long-term consequences before decisions are made.

The danger is not merely selling land.

It is selling future opportunities without demonstrating that the community receives lasting value in return.

TWO THOUSAND HOMES — BUT ONLY 239 APPLICATIONS?

Then comes another extraordinary element of the debate.

Matías Ruiz reportedly stated that there were only 239 applications for publicly promoted housing.

But what exactly does that number represent?

Applications submitted during which period?

Under what eligibility conditions?

How many residents were aware of the application process?

How many households need affordable housing but have never registered?

And how many young families have already been priced out of the municipality?

The article also reports that rents have increased by more than 50% across coastal census districts since 2015, reaching approximately 60% in some areas.

Those figures deserve careful examination.

Because comparing homes in planning with registered applications does not establish that housing demand has been satisfied.

A HOUSE THAT EXISTS ONLY ON A PLANNING DOCUMENT CANNOT PROVIDE A HOME TO A FAMILY TODAY.

And a household that has not submitted an application does not automatically have somewhere affordable to live.

Housing policy should be based on genuine need, transparent evidence and realistic delivery schedules.

Not merely on whichever numbers make the most impressive political headline.

FIVE MILLION EUROS. THEN 1.5 MILLION. WHERE IS THE DELIVERY?

The article raises further questions about the proposed Municipal Housing and Land Company.

According to opposition criticism, an initial allocation of €5 million was subsequently reduced to €1.5 million, while the company remained non-operational more than two years after the original funding provision.

Ruiz reportedly announced that its first board meeting was due to take place.

That is a development worth recording.

But residents are entitled to ask what the company has achieved, what resources remain available and when its work will produce actual housing.

A budget allocation is not a completed project.

A company announcement is not a delivered home.

And a board meeting is not a substitute for measurable progress.

The administration should publish a clear timetable, financial plan and delivery targets so that residents can assess the results.

THE REAL QUESTION: WHO BENEFITS, AND WHO PAYS?

This is where Orihuela Costa residents have every reason to demand greater transparency.

If the coast accommodates substantial additional development, what proportion of the resulting infrastructure investment will be directed towards the coast?

What contributions will developers make?

What obligations will be imposed through the planning process?

What costs will fall on the municipal budget?

And how will the administration ensure that existing residents are not left waiting even longer for essential facilities?

We cannot conclude from the published housing figures alone that Orihuela Costa will finance projects elsewhere.

Nor can we assume that every proposed development will proceed.

But the concentration of planned housing makes a comprehensive financial and infrastructure assessment essential.

THE COAST MUST NOT BE EXPECTED TO ABSORB THE PRESSURES OF GROWTH WITHOUT A CLEAR PLAN FOR THE SERVICES THAT GROWTH REQUIRES.

That principle should apply equally to Orihuela city and every pedanía.

POLITICAL LABELS DO NOT BUILD AFFORDABLE HOMES

During the council debate, Ruiz reportedly described elements of an opposition housing proposal as reflecting communist ideology.

Opposition councillors challenged the administration’s record and argued for stronger action on affordable housing.

Political disagreements are legitimate.

But ideological labels do not answer practical questions about housing availability, costs, infrastructure or delivery.

Residents deserve to know which proposals are financially viable, legally achievable and capable of producing results.

If a proposal is flawed, explain precisely why.

If it is unaffordable, publish the figures.

If it conflicts with legislation, identify the legal obstacle.

And if the administration has a better alternative, present the timetable and expected outcomes.

A POLITICAL ARGUMENT IS NOT A HOUSING STRATEGY.

ORIHUELA COSTA DESERVES A FUTURE, NOT JUST MORE DEVELOPMENT

Let us return to the essential question.

What kind of Orihuela Costa are we building?

A community with adequate healthcare, safe roads, schools, cultural facilities and properly maintained public spaces?

Or a community where residential development advances faster than the infrastructure required to support it?

Those are not the same thing.

The coast needs a second public medical centre.

It needs cultural and community facilities appropriate to its population.

It needs properly maintained infrastructure and a long-term strategy that considers existing residents alongside future arrivals.

And before more public land is sold or major developments proceed, residents deserve a full explanation of the financial, environmental and social consequences.

Not another collection of political photographs.

Not another impressive headline.

Not another promise that everything will eventually improve.

SHOW US THE PLANS.

SHOW US THE FUNDING.

SHOW US THE INFRASTRUCTURE.

SHOW US THE DELIVERY DATES.

And, above all:

SHOW US HOW ORIHUELA COSTA WILL BENEFIT.

Because building more houses may increase the size of a community.

But only responsible investment, effective public services and accountable government can improve the quality of life within it.

The question is not whether Orihuela Costa should grow.

THE QUESTION IS WHETHER ORIHUELA IS PREPARED TO INVEST IN THE COMMUNITY IT IS PLANNING TO EXPAND.

And until that question receives a convincing, evidence-based answer, residents have every reason to keep asking it.

PETER HOUGHTON

Political activist

SAYING IT AS IT IS

#OrihuelaCosta #HousingCrisis #PublicLand #AffordableHousing #MunicipalAccountability #InfrastructureFirst #PublicServices #Transparency #Orihuela #SayingItAsItIs