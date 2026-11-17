



The new showroom on Calle Churruca will specialise in flooring, doors, wardrobes and windows, with advice on materials and installation.

Leroy Merlin will open a new home improvement showroom at 31 Calle Churruca in central Alicante on Tuesday 17 November. The retailer has invested €114,000 in the 98-square-metre premises.

A team of three specialists will help customers plan renovations, choose materials and arrange professional installation. The company says the showroom’s range has been selected with the renovation needs of nearby homes in mind.

Showroom director Alejandra Asín said the opening would make it easier for city-centre residents to get specialist advice on home improvement projects.

Leroy Merlin has operated in Alicante for more than 25 years and employs around 980 people in the Alicante area. The showroom’s opening hours are 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.